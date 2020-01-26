Clemson Picks Up Commitment From 4-Star WR Beaux Collins

Clemson’s on-field success over the past few seasons has translated to recruiting success. Dabo Swinney and the Tigers are off to a tremendous start in the 2021 class. Four-star WR Beaux Collins announced his commitment to Clemson on Saturday evening.

Collins is one of the top 2021 prospects in the state of California. Swinney and the Tigers are starting to flex their recruiting muscle on the West Coast.

Ohio State was Clemson’s major competition in this recruitment. He named the two programs as his top schools in June.

Collins made his commitment announcement Saturday evening, via his personal Twitter.

“I want to start out off by thanking God for blessing me and leading me to where I am right now. … With all that being said, I have found the school that is going to help develop me as a player, man, and help prepare me for life,” Collins posted on Twitter. “After thorough thought and prayer, I’m committed to Clemson University.”

The 4-star WR’s full announcement can be seen below.

Beaux Collins still has another high school season left. But he’s set to join former high school teammate, five-star QB DJ Uiagalelei, in 2021. The two played together at St. John Bosco high school in 2019.

Collins ranks as the No. 3 WR and No. 34 overall prospect in the 2021 cycle, according to 247Sports. He’s now the highest-ranked member of Clemson’s 2021 class, which is currently No. 1 in the country.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound receiver will be another major addition for Swinney and the Clemson offense.