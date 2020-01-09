The Betting Line For LSU vs. Clemson Has Shifted

With the national championship approaching fairly soon, the betting line has shifted heavily in LSU’s favor. Ed Orgeron’s team initially opened up as 3-point favorites over Clemson.

LSU was a heavy favorite over Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl and delivered with a 35-point win. No one is anticipating a blowout in the national championship game, but bettors clearly think the defending champions will not successfully defend their title.

According to ESPN’s David Payne Purdum, the majority of sportsbooks have LSU as a 6-point favorite heading into the final game of the season.

This means almost all of the money is going in LSU’s direction, as the Tigers will need to win by a touchdown to cover the spread.

Dabo Swinney may use this information as a way to motivate his players ahead of the national title game. After all, he thinks his team didn’t receive enough respect throughout this season.

The over/under for the game is set at 69.5.

The point spread on the national championship game ticked up to LSU -6 at the majority of U.S. sportsbooks today. — David Payne Purdum (@DavidPurdum) January 8, 2020

It’ll be worth monitoring that betting line as the championship game is coming up this Monday.

Kickoff for the national title game is at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Do you think Clemson will win back-to-back championships, or will LSU win its first title since 2007?