Bleacher Report Doesn’t Have Trevor Lawrence Going No. 1 Overall

It’s early to be thinking about the 2021 NFL Draft, especially with the 2020 college football season up in the air. However, it’s been widely assumed for some time now that Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence will be the No. 1 overall pick.

Media pundits were discussing NFL teams lining up to “Tank for Trevor” in 2021 even before this year’s draft. Thus far, the Tiger quarterback has lived up to all of the hype through two college seasons.

However, at least one analyst thinks another QB will be the first to hear his name called in April. Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski dropped a 2021 mock draft on Monday, and Lawrence isn’t the top pick.

That honor goes to Ohio State’s Justin Fields, who Sobleski cited for his pocket passing, which graded out higher than any quarterback outside of LSU’s Joe Burrow last season, according to PFF.

“Inconsistency and poor decision-making can be found in Lawrence’s play during the 2019 campaign, whereas Fields emerged as an extremely efficient operator in Ohio State’s scheme. The reigning Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year graded first in quick passes, third in lowest rate of uncatchable passes beyond the sticks and seventh in passing against pressure. “Once Fields’ athleticism is added to the equation, he’s every bit worth the No. 1 overall pick to a franchise like the Jacksonville Jaguars, who will almost certainly be searching for a quarterback if they are picking in next year’s top five.”

Sobleski has Lawrence falling all the way to No. 4, where the Carolina Panthers scoop up the ACC product. If that happens, Matt Rhule and company might literally explode with excitement during the live broadcast.

In short, it is tough to definitively say what will happen next April, especially if the season gets canceled or moved to the spring. We would bet on one thing though–Lawrence won’t last to the fourth pick, and we’d still wager money he goes first overall.