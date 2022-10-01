Breaking: Clemson Football Star Won't Play Tonight

CLEMSON, SC - SEPTEMBER 17: A general view of the Auburn Tigers against the Clemson Tigers during their game at Memorial Stadium on September 17, 2011 in Clemson, South Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Clemson will be missing a key piece of its defensive line this Saturday evening against NC State. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, defensive tackle Bryan Bresee is out due to a non-football medical issue.

Bresee had blood work done this week. Although he received good news from the doctors, he won't suit up tonight.

This is a tough break for the Tigers. Bresee, a former five-start recruit, can be a game-changer in the trenches.

In three games this season, Bresee has eight total tackles, two tackles for loss and 0.5 sack.

Unfortunately for Dabo Swinney, his defense is also expected to be without defensive end Xavier Thomas. He's dealing with a foot injury.

The good news for Clemson is that Bresee's absence isn't expected to be a lengthy one. The projected first-round pick should be back on the field relatively soon.

Kickoff for the NC State-Clemson game is at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC.