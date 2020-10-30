BREAKING: Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence Has Reportedly Tested Positive

On Thursday night, the Clemson Tigers received some bad news about star quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

The likely No. 1 pick in the upcoming NFL draft won’t be on the field with his team this weekend. According to a report from NFL insider Mike Garafolo, Lawrence tested positive for COVID-19.

“Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence has tested positive for COVID-19, sources tell me and @RapSheet. The No. 1-ranked Tigers are slated to face #BostonCollege Saturday,” Garafolo reported.

#Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence has tested positive for COVID-19, sources tell me and @RapSheet. The No. 1-ranked Tigers are slated to face #BostonCollege Saturday. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 30, 2020

The news comes just a few hours after the Wisconsin football program was forced to cancel its game against Nebraska. The Badgers suffered an outbreak of COVID-19, which included star quarterback Graham Mertz and head coach Paul Chryst.

It’s unclear if there are further positive tests within the Tigers football program or if Lawrence is an isolated positive test.

Lawrence made headlines earlier this week when talking about his NFL future.

“We’ll just have to see how things unfold. There’s a lot of factors in that,” Lawrence said. “My mindset has been that I’m gonna move on, but who knows? There’s a lot of things that could happen.”

If Lawrence is forced to miss significant time with his diagnosis, that decision could be made for him – at least for thee rest of the 2020 season.