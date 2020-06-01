The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Breaking: Clemson Star WR Justyn Ross Is Out For The Season

Justyn Ross of the Clemson Tigers runs with the ball.GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 28: Wide receiver Justyn Ross #8 of the Clemson Tigers runs with the football against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on December 28, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. The Tigers defeated the Buckeyes 29-23. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Few wide receivers in the country have been as good out the gate as Clemson wide receiver Justyn Ross. Unfortunately, circumstances beyond his control have put his 2020 season, and possibly his football career, in jeopardy.

Speaking to the media today, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said that Ross is scheduled for neck and spine surgery on Friday and is out for the season.

Swinney further revealed that Ross has a “congenital fusion” in his neck and spine, and that doctors are concerned. However, Ross’ doctor told him that there is a chance he could still play football again. But there are no guarantees.

The Clemson head coach said that the issue is more frustrating for Ross than painful. He says Ross told him that he “feels perfectly fine.”

As a freshman in 2018 Ross instantly became one of the top pass catchers for the Tigers. He finished the year with 46 receptions for 1,000 yards and nine touchdowns, picking up a national title ring in the process.

Ross’ sophomore year was a little less thrilling, but he still posted 66 catches for 865 yards and eight touchdowns.

At 6-foot-4 and 210 pounds, Ross already has the size and speed to be an NFL talent. And a highly drafted one at that.

With only one more year needed before he can go to the NFL Draft, one has to wonder if Ross has officially played his last down for the Tigers.

Get well soon, Justyn!

Reader Interactions

About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.