Breaking: Clemson Star WR Justyn Ross Is Out For The Season

Few wide receivers in the country have been as good out the gate as Clemson wide receiver Justyn Ross. Unfortunately, circumstances beyond his control have put his 2020 season, and possibly his football career, in jeopardy.

Speaking to the media today, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said that Ross is scheduled for neck and spine surgery on Friday and is out for the season.

Swinney further revealed that Ross has a “congenital fusion” in his neck and spine, and that doctors are concerned. However, Ross’ doctor told him that there is a chance he could still play football again. But there are no guarantees.

The Clemson head coach said that the issue is more frustrating for Ross than painful. He says Ross told him that he “feels perfectly fine.”

Breaking injury update from Clemson: Justyn Ross is going to have surgery Friday. When he had an X-ray after the spring injury, he learned he was born with something called congenital fusion. He will not play this season. — Grace Raynor (@gmraynor) June 1, 2020

Ross' doctor is staying positive and thinks there's a good chance for Ross to play football again. But there are no guarantees. — Grace Raynor (@gmraynor) June 1, 2020

"The frustrating thing for Justyn is that he feels perfectly fine." – Dabo Swinney. Hopeful that by January he's doing great and has a decision to make between NFL and another year at Clemson. Devastating news for the Clemson WR. — Grace Raynor (@gmraynor) June 1, 2020

As a freshman in 2018 Ross instantly became one of the top pass catchers for the Tigers. He finished the year with 46 receptions for 1,000 yards and nine touchdowns, picking up a national title ring in the process.

Ross’ sophomore year was a little less thrilling, but he still posted 66 catches for 865 yards and eight touchdowns.

At 6-foot-4 and 210 pounds, Ross already has the size and speed to be an NFL talent. And a highly drafted one at that.

With only one more year needed before he can go to the NFL Draft, one has to wonder if Ross has officially played his last down for the Tigers.

Get well soon, Justyn!