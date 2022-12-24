Breaking: Former Clemson Quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei Announces Transfer Decision

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 04: D.J. Uiagalelei #5 of the Clemson Tigers drops back to pass against the Georgia Bulldogs in the Duke's Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium on September 04, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images) Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Former Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei is officially heading to the Pac-12 for the 2023 season.

On Saturday afternoon, Uiagalelei announced that he's transferring to Oregon State.

This decision isn't very surprising. ESPN's Pete Thamel reported on Friday night that Uiagalelei is expected to commit to Oregon State.

Uiagalelei, a former five-star recruit, has spent the past three seasons with the Tigers. He has completed 59.9 percent of his pass attempts for 5,681 yards with 36 touchdowns and 17 interceptions.

Clemson's coaching staff ultimately benched Uiagalelei in favor of Cade Klubnik during the ACC Championship.

By transferring to Oregon State for the 2023 season, Uiagalelei will receive a fresh start.

Uiagalelei will join an Oregon State squad that averaged 32.2 points per game this season despite having a subpar quarterback situation. Chance Nolan and Ben Gulbranson both spent time under center.

Only time will tell if Uiagalelei made the right decision.