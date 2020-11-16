The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Brent Venables Had A Blunt Response To South Carolina Job

Brent Venables at the College Football Playoff.TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 7: Defensive Coordinator Brent Venables of the Clemson Tigers addresses the media during Media Day before the College Football Playoff National Championship Game at Amalie Arena on January 7, 2017 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

Clemson DC Brent Venables has been a top candidate for a head coaching job for years now. So it’s no surprise that his name has surfaced again in the wake of South Carolina firing Will Muschamp.

But is the well-regarded Clemson assistant planning to join the Tigers’ in-state rival? If he is, he’s not telling us or anyone else right now.

Speaking to reporters today via The State, Venables dismissed the question of interest in the South Carolina job. He made it clear that his focus is on Clemson’s Week 12 game against ACC rival Florida State.

“Whether or not at some point in time you want to be a head coach in the future, right now your focus is all on Florida State and getting ready for that,” Venables said.

The Gamecocks are clearly looking to splash some cash in finding their next head coach. Firing Will Muschamp when he has over $13 million left on his contract is proof of that.

Venables is an obvious target, as are Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze and Coastal Carolina’s Jamey Chadwell. But if a chance to get a high-paying SEC head coaching job isn’t what Venables is looking for right now, one has to wonder which job would be.

It won’t be long before we found out who the Gamecocks are zeroing in on as their next head coach.

Would Brent Venables be the right target for South Carolina?


About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.