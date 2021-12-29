Brent Venables Has Classy Message For Clemson Before Bowl Game

Before he took the job as the new head coach at Oklahoma, Brent Venables helped transform Clemson into one of the premier programs in college football.

Venables spent 10 seasons with the Tigers, first as a defensive coordinator and then as the DC and associate head coach. He helped Clemson reach the College Football Playoff six times and win a pair of national titles.

Prior to the Tigers’ meeting with Iowa State in the Cheez-It Bowl tonight, Venables released a statement to his former program and its fans.

“Clemson family, words can’t describe my families’ love and appreciation we have for Clemson and the Clemson family. Our lives have been enriched beyond our comprehension because of the PEOPLE of Clemson! Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for the constant love and support. What an amazing BLESSING the last 10 years has been for our family. Clemson will ALWAYS be home to the Venables Family. “To the former Clemson players, I want to thank you for your tireless commitment to a culture of excellence. Don’t forget, CULTURE is the soul of an organization! Defend the standard! As Coach Batson says, the quality of the construction is dependent on the commitment of the CREW! ‘Distractions’ are the enemy of greatness. GO BE GREAT! You will GROW what you PLANT — continue to BELIEVE, keep the FAITH no matter what, for FAITH no matter what, is the substance of things HOPED for … It’s the preview of life’s coming attractions! Keep DREAMIN’ … until we meet again.”

Venables has also spoken recently about the role Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has played in his career. Additionally, Venables’ sons reportedly plan to stay at CU and continue playing football for the Tigers.

Clemson and Iowa State are set to kick off in the Cheez-It Bowl at 5:45 p.m. ET. Meanwhile, Venables’ new program Oklahoma will face Oregon in the Alamo Bowl later tonight at 9:15 p.m. ET.