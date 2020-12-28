Brent Venables Reacts To Dabo Swinney’s Ohio State Ranking

Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables took note of what his boss said about Ohio State recently, but he’s not paying it too much mind.

Clemson’s head coach Dabo Swinney’s decision to rank the Buckeyes–his team’s College Football Playoff opponent– 11th on his latest Amway Coaches Poll ballot caused a stir. Basically, Swinney doesn’t feel Ohio State is worthy of a top 10 ranking because they have only played six games this season.

Swinney doubled down on his take last week and tripled down earlier today. He’s not worried about providing some bulletin board material for the Buckeyes.

It doesn’t sound like Venables is too concerned either, judging by his remarks about Swinney earlier today.

“He is going to stand on his beliefs and he’s certainly not going to be politically correct,” Venables said, via 247Sports’ Anna Hickey. “To be honest, I’m certainly paying attention, but it doesn’t affect us at all. Whether or not he upset (people), Ohio State is going to be excited to play because it’s the Playoff, it’s a great opportunity. I mean, that’s what it’s all about. Just making the most of your opportunity.”

The overwhelming message from Venables is a simple one. There’s so much at stake this Friday that OSU doesn’t need any added incentive to come out and play well.

“You don’t need any extra motivation playing in these games, are you kidding me?” Venables said. “It doesn’t matter who you are playing. It’s what you’re playing for. That’s what our focus has been on.”

Ohio State and Clemson are playing for a spot in the national championship game. They did the same last year, when the Tigers pulled out a thrilling victory in the Fiesta Bowl.

The Buckeyes will have their chance at revenge later this week.