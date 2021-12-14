The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Brent Venables’ Sons Reportedly Make Decision About Future At Clemson

Defensive Coordinator Brent Venables of the Clemson Tigers calls out a playCLEMSON, SC - OCTOBER 10: Defensive Coordinator Brent Venables of the Clemson Tigers calls out a play during the game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Memorial Stadium on October 10, 2015 in Clemson, South Carolina. (Photo by Tyler Smith/Getty Images)

Brent Venables‘ sons won’t be joining their dad at Oklahoma.

Per Grace Raynor of The Athletic, head coach Dabo Swinney confirmed that both Jake and Tyler Venables will be staying with Clemson.

Tyler is a safety and will be a junior in 2022 after putting up his best numbers yet as a sophomore. Going into the bowl game against Iowa State, he has 24 total tackles (15 solo) along with one sack, an interception, and two passes defended.

Jake Venables plays linebacker but didn’t see much action this season. That said, he played quite a bit in 2019 and 2020.

His best season came in 2019 when he had 31 total tackles (14 solo) along with 1.5 sacks.

Both of Brent’s sons will have a different defensive coordinator for next season after Swinney promoted from within.

On Tuesday afternoon, Swinney made Wes Goodwin and Mickey Conn co-defensive coordinators for the 2022 season.

The Tigers will look to finish the 2021 season with double-digit wins yet again when they play the Iowa State Cyclones in the Cheez-It Bowl in Orlando on Dec. 29.

Kickoff will be at 5:45 p.m. ET.

About Hunter Hodies

Hunter is an intern at The Spun.