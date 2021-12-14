Brent Venables’ Sons Reportedly Make Decision About Future At Clemson

Brent Venables‘ sons won’t be joining their dad at Oklahoma.

Per Grace Raynor of The Athletic, head coach Dabo Swinney confirmed that both Jake and Tyler Venables will be staying with Clemson.

Tyler is a safety and will be a junior in 2022 after putting up his best numbers yet as a sophomore. Going into the bowl game against Iowa State, he has 24 total tackles (15 solo) along with one sack, an interception, and two passes defended.

Jake Venables plays linebacker but didn’t see much action this season. That said, he played quite a bit in 2019 and 2020.

His best season came in 2019 when he had 31 total tackles (14 solo) along with 1.5 sacks.

Both of Brent’s sons will have a different defensive coordinator for next season after Swinney promoted from within.

On Tuesday afternoon, Swinney made Wes Goodwin and Mickey Conn co-defensive coordinators for the 2022 season.

The Tigers will look to finish the 2021 season with double-digit wins yet again when they play the Iowa State Cyclones in the Cheez-It Bowl in Orlando on Dec. 29.

Kickoff will be at 5:45 p.m. ET.