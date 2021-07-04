Clemson has had a truly impressive run of quarterbacks, from Deshaun Watson to Trevor Lawrence, and this year, D.J. Uiagalelei. In 2022, they add another blue-chip talent to the mix in Cade Klubnik.

Klubnik, the No. 5 quarterback recruit in the country, gave his pledge to the Tigers back in March. He is set to head east to Clemson from Austin, Texas’ prestigious Westlake High School. There may be no high school in the country more associated with producing elite quarterbacks.

He is a four-star recruit, and sits atop Clemson’s class at No. 64 overall. His performance at the annual Elite 11 quarterback camp may have him shooting up the rankings pretty soon.

He was just named the Elite 11 MVP for the 2021 Finals. Past winners of that prestigious award include Mark Sanchez, Matthew Stafford, Aaron Murray, Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Fields, and Spencer Rattler. Cade Klubnik is the first Clemson commit to win the award.

“Klubnik helped his Royal team to the 7on tournament title and was also named the Elite 11 MVP by the Elite 11 staff,” 247‘s Brandon Huffman wrote. “His throw down the sideline to Trevor Etienne, who knows a thing or two about Clemson, sealed Royal’s tournament title.”

With the win, he edged out a group of major recruits like Devin Brown (USC), Walker Howard (LSU), Conner Weigman (Texas A&M), Ty Simpson (Alabama), and Quinn Ewers (Ohio State), the No. 1 player in the entire class.

Based on the recent history between Clemson and OSU, and the fact that they’re both Texas natives, we could have a new Trevor Lawrence/Justin Fields-esque rivalry budding here between Klubnick and Ewers.

[Elite 11]