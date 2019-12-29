Cardale Jones Has A Message For Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence

Former Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones isn’t shy about expressing his opinion on social media. The latest topic he addressed: Trevor Lawrence’s hair.

Prior to tonight’s Ohio State-Clemson semifinal, Jones trolled Lawrence on Twitter for his flowing locks, more specifically his propensity of flipping them.

“Come on man, stop flipping your hair like that,” Jones wrote.

Come on man, stop flipping your hair like that — Cardale Jones (@CJ1two) December 29, 2019

Jones was live-tweeting during the earlier College Football Playoff semifinal between LSU and Oklahoma. You can bet he’ll be tweeting about his alma mater for the next few hours.

Ohio State is looking for its second CFP title. They won the inaugural one following the 2014 season, when Jones led the Buckeyes to wins over Alabama and Oregon.

Ohio State took the opening kickoff and drove downfield, capping the march off with a short field goal and a 3-0 lead. Now, we’ll see what Lawrence and his golden mane will be able to do with the ball.

You can catch Ohio State-Clemson on ESPN.