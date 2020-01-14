There’s a good chance most of Buckeye Nation will be rooting for the LSU Tigers tonight. Clemson hasn’t been very kind to Ohio State the last two times the teams met.

There’s legitimate rivalry hatred between Ohio State and Clemson despite playing so infrequently. But it certainly exists.

Former Buckeye legend Cardale Jones knows who he’s rooting for tonight. Jones is supporting LSU for tonight’s championship game.

But his former teammate, Joshua Perry, is pulling for Clemson. Here’s what Perry had to say on Twitter, voicing his support for Dabo Swinney’s Tigers.

“Unpopular opinion for you Bitter Buckeyes… but I’m rooting for Clemson tonight. I subscribe to the ‘root for the team that beat you’ school of thought,” Perry said, via Twitter.

Perry’s logic is an accepted and commonly used reason to root for certain teams. But Jones isn’t having it.

The former OSU QB had a hilarious response to his former teammate.

I’m reporting your page https://t.co/NU4xraE8ey — Cardale Jones (@CJ1two) January 14, 2020

Plenty of Buckeye Nation probably feel the same way. The Buckeyes’ latest defeat came at the hands of the Clemson Tigers in a stunning, heartbreaking 29-23 defeat.

There will plenty of Ohio State fans pulling for Joe Burrow’s LSU Tigers at tonight’s National Championship Game.

LSU-Clemson kicks off in just a few moments on ESPN.