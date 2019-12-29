Cardale Jones Trashes The Ohio State-Clemson Referees

We told you less than two hours ago that Cardale Jones would be tweeting during the Ohio State-Clemson game. He has not disappointed.

Mostly, Jones has been praising the effort of the Buckeye players, who have dominated Clemson for much of the first half and lead 16-7. In actuality, the score could be a lot worse than that.

Ohio State was held to three field goals in the red zone and Clemson finally got on the board on its last drive thanks to a pair of timely penalty calls. One was a targeting call on cornerback Shaun Wade–which resulted in Wade’s ejection–and the second was a pass interference on his replacement, Amir Riep.

Both calls drew the ire of Cardale, who voiced his protest on Twitter.

Wow. These refs wanna keep it close! BS! — Cardale Jones (@CJ1two) December 29, 2019

Sure enough, the pair of flags that awarded Clemson 30 yards of offense helped the Tigers eventually find the end zone on a Travis Etienne touchdown run. Now, Clemson just forced a three-and-out on Ohio State’s ensuing possession.

The Tigers are about to get the ball back with two minutes remaining in the half, looking to chip away at OSU’s lead.

Did the twin penalties on Ohio State change the momentum of the game?