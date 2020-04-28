Cardinals DC Names Primary Position For Isaiah Simmons

In the weeks leading up to the 2020 NFL draft, a report emerged suggesting former Clemson star Isaiah Simmons could drop in the draft because NFL teams didn’t know where to play him.

The report, however, did not stop the Arizona Cardinals from selecting Simmons in the first round over the weekend. Arizona selected him with the No. 8 overall pick in the draft.

When asked how the Cardinals planned to use Simmons at the NFL level, Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph made it clear.

Simmons will be a linebacker for the Cardinals when the 2020 season kicks off. Joseph said he thinks it’s unlikely he plays much safety or corner.

Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables wasn’t shy about moving Simmons around the field last season.

He played linebacker, safety, corner and virtually every other position for the Tigers over the past few seasons.

After dominating other college football programs, Simmons lit up the NFL Combine. He ran a 4.39-second 40-yard dash, showing he’s one of the fastest players entering the NFL this season.

Arizona had other needs, like offensive tackle, but couldn’t turn down the opportunity to land the most versatile player in the draft.

We’ll see how he fits in in Arizona this season.