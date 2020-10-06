CBS Mentions Prominent College Coach For The Texans’ Job

The Houston Texans are officially in need of a new head coach.

Houston parted ways with head coach and general manager Bill O’Brien on Monday. The Texans are off to a dismal 0-4 start this season.

“I respected the decision,” O’Brien said on Monday night. “Look, I know in this business when we lost to Minnesota, a game that we had a chance to win. Give Minnesota credit. They did a great job. But I knew that something like this could happen. That’s the business.”

Romeo Crennel will serve as the Texans’ head coach in the interim, but a national search for O’Brien’s replacement is underway.

CBS Sports is mentioning Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney as a potential candidate:

Dabo Swinney: HELLO. Swinney is apparently also close with Easterby — how the connection was established I’m not sure, but undoubtedly it was only strengthened over the last two years with Easterby working closely with Swinney’s old quarterback Watson. Would the Clemson coach bounce for the NFL? He will likely lose Trevor Lawrence after this season and maybe he wants to take a shot at the professional level (after potentially walking off with another title). Swinney called Deshaun a “Michael Jordan” type and you don’t get many chances to work with a former quarterback who won you a national title in his prime at the next level. Plenty of people will question if Swinney can be an NFL coach given his energetic style but plenty of people questioned whether Swinney should be the next coach at Clemson. That didn’t work out well for the doubters. Worst case it ends up like Nick Saban in Miami and Swinney can go replace Saban after he retires from Swinney’s alma mater!

It’s not surprising to see Swinney mentioned for this job, as he coached Deshaun Watson. The Clemson Tigers head coach is routinely mentioned for NFL jobs, too. Some speculated that he could be pursued by the Jaguars, as well.

However, Swinney has a pretty great thing going at the college level. It’s very difficult to see him leaving Clemson.