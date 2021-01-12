CBS Releases Its 2021 Preseason Top 10 Rankings

College football’s 2020-21 season is in the books, and now it’s already time to look ahead to the 2021-22 campaign.

CBS Sports released its 2021 preseason college football top 10 rankings Tuesday morning. Believe it or not, Alabama doesn’t check in at No. 1.

Clemson is CBS Sports’ preseason No. 1 team. The Tigers will replace Trevor Lawrence with D.J. Uiagalelei, who looks like a future Heisman candidate. Another Heisman candidate-led team lands at No. 2: the Oklahoma Sooners. Spencer Rattler and the Sooners were one of the best teams down the stretch of the 2020 season and return most of their production.

Georgia (No. 3), Alabama (No. 4) and Ohio State (No. 5) round out the rest of CBS’ rankings. Here’s a look at the rest of the top 10.

Clemson Oklahoma Georgia Alabama Ohio State Iowa State Cincinnati North Carolina LSU Texas A&M

It’s a bit hard to fathom Alabama and Ohio State being left outside the top three. It may have to do with both the Tide’s and Buckeyes’ quarterback situations.

We know what we’re getting at quarterback from schools like Clemson (D.J. Uiagalelei), Oklahoma (Spencer Rattler) and Georgia (JT Daniels).

Alabama and Ohio State, meanwhile, have to replace Mac Jones and Justin Fields. That’s easier said than done. Luckily, both programs recruit better than anyone. But until what quarterback play looks like at Alabama and Ohio State, it’ll be hard to evaluate what both programs are capable of next season.

Clemson and Oklahoma enter the 2021 season as the clear-cut favorites, that is until the Tide and Buckeyes figure out their quarterback situation.