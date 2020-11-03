CBS Releases Week 10 College Football Top 10

The College Football Playoff picture is becoming clearer. Alabama, Clemson and Ohio State are unsurprisingly out in front of the pack, as reflected in CBS Sports’ latest college football power rankings.

The top-ranked Clemson Tigers had to survive a major scare from Boston College on Saturday, but they’ve stayed put at No. 1 in CBS Sports’ top 25.

Dabo Swinney’s team, playing without Trevor Lawrence, outscored the Eagles 21-0 in the second half of Saturday’s game to escape with a 34-28 victory.

“Looks like Dabo Swinney has a quarterback for the Notre Dame game, because he sure doesn’t have Lawrence,” writes Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports. “D.J. Uiagalelei threw for 342 yards in his first start, a 34-28 win over Boston College. Now comes the hard part: repeating that performance against a conference foe (for this season).”

Speaking of Notre Dame, the Fighting Irish enter Saturday’s massive ACC showdown against Clemson ranked No. 5, per CBS Sports. The two teams will battle likely for a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Here’s a look at CBS Sports’ college football top 10. You can find the full top 25 here.

Clemson Alabama Ohio State Georgia Notre Dame Cincinnati Florida Oklahoma State BYU Oregon

CBS Sports’ No. 3 team, the Ohio State Buckeyes, looked impressive in a 38-25 win over the Penn State Nittany Lions. The score doesn’t accurately reflect the Buckeyes’ dominance Saturday night.

A pair of Group of 5 teams, Cincinnati and BYU, are garnering plenty of intrigue within the college football landscape. Depending on how things shake out the rest of this season, the Bearcats and Cougars have a chance to sneak into the College Football Playoff.

The Pac-12 finally joins the rest of college football this coming weekend as its season begins. Oregon checks in at No. 10, the conference’s highest-rated team in CBS Sports’ power ranking. USC (No. 20) is also in the mix.

We’ll find out which teams are the true contenders this coming weekend. The Clemson Tigers travel to Indiana to play the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The SEC race will also become clearer as Georgia and Florida hash it out on the gridiron.