College Football World Reacts To Dabo Swinney’s Old Comment

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is trending on Twitter this Thursday strictly because of comments he made back in 2019.

After signing a 10-year, $93 million contract with the Tigers, Swinney made some controversial remarks about the future of college athletics.

“They may do away with college football in three years,” Swinney said. “There may be no college football. They may want to professionalize college athletics. Well, then, maybe I’ll go to the pros. If I’m going to coach pro football, I might as well do that.”

Since the NCAA now allows athletes to be compensated for the use of their Name, Image, and Likeness, some college football fans want to know if Swinney will actually retire.

Swinney isn’t going anywhere at this time, of course, but that won’t stop fans from calling him out. Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey even had something to say about him, tweeting “Didn’t Dabo say he was going to quit if athletes could get paid?”

Here are some of the top reactions to Swinney’s past comments about student-athletes getting paid:

How many ppl will tag @OldTakesExposed on this tweet? https://t.co/CJ17ThuHwx — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) July 1, 2021

Time to back that talk up, Dabo https://t.co/3yY5vXhR1X — Eleven Warriors (@11W) July 1, 2021

Two years have passed since Swinney made those remarks, so we’d imagine his stance on this subject has changed.

Swinney doesn’t have to completely agree with the new NIL policy, but the reality is several players on his own roster will benefit because of it.

It’ll be interesting to hear what Swinney has to say next time he’s asked about college athletes getting paid.