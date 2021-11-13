CFB World Reacts To UConn’s Hot Start vs. Clemson

UConn, yes UConn, got off to a fast start against the Clemson Tigers at Death Valley on Saturday afternoon.

Disaster almost occurred on the opening kickoff when Huskies running back Brian Brewton muffed the kick at the one-yard line. Luckily, the ball didn’t travel too far and he had time to pick it up.

Brewton then shot out of a cannon, got an angle up the left side of the field and took it to the house for a 98-yard touchdown return.

UConn 7, Clemson 0. Are the Tigers really on upset alert against the 1-8 Huskies?

That's How You Start! 98-yard KR Touchdown for Brian Brewton, his second KR for a TD this season for Brewton!#UConn 7, Clemson 0 — UConn Football (@UConnFootball) November 13, 2021

Well that was fast UConn 👀 pic.twitter.com/OdN5wDYAqF — PFF Bet (@PFF_Bet) November 13, 2021

We are 15 seconds into Clemson v. UConn and the Huskies lead 7-0, currently on pace to win 1680-0. — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 13, 2021

Features from UConn's 99-yd kickoff return TD from Brian Brewton to start the game:

• He actually muffs the catch and has to find the football first.

• He takes the time to high five his own teammate. — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 13, 2021

Take a look.

UConn runs the opening kickoff back vs. Clemson after muffing it at the goal line. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/qIu8SAz90W — CFB Kings (@CFBKings) November 13, 2021

To make matters worse for Clemson, the Tigers couldn’t even convert on third down and one against the UConn defense.

3rd and 1, and Clemson cannot get it vs. UConn. — Anna Hickey (@AnnaH247) November 13, 2021

The Jim Mora era could not be off to a better start.

UConn named Mora its new head coach earlier this week. He’ll be in an assistant role through the end of this season before he takes over full-time on Nov. 28.

The Huskies released the following statement on the Mora hire, via UConnHuskies.com:

Jim L. Mora, has been named as the next head football coach of the University of Connecticut, as announced by director of athletics David Benedict on Thursday, November 11. Mora will become the 32nd head coach in the program’s history, which dates back to 1896. Mora will be designated as an assistant coach through the end of the 2021 UConn football season, allowing for him to carry out various duties, including recruiting responsibilities, through November 27. Mora will officially begin his tenure as head football coach on November 28.

UConn will shock the college football world if it’s able to beat Clemson this afternoon.

The Huskies have an early 7-0 lead in the first quarter.