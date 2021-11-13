CFB World Reacts To UConn’s Hot Start vs. Clemson

The Spun

UConn football's Rentschler Field.

UConn, yes UConn, got off to a fast start against the Clemson Tigers at Death Valley on Saturday afternoon.

Disaster almost occurred on the opening kickoff when Huskies running back Brian Brewton muffed the kick at the one-yard line. Luckily, the ball didn’t travel too far and he had time to pick it up.

Brewton then shot out of a cannon, got an angle up the left side of the field and took it to the house for a 98-yard touchdown return.

UConn 7, Clemson 0. Are the Tigers really on upset alert against the 1-8 Huskies?

Take a look.

To make matters worse for Clemson, the Tigers couldn’t even convert on third down and one against the UConn defense.

The Jim Mora era could not be off to a better start.

UConn named Mora its new head coach earlier this week. He’ll be in an assistant role through the end of this season before he takes over full-time on Nov. 28.

The Huskies released the following statement on the Mora hire, via UConnHuskies.com:

Jim L. Mora, has been named as the next head football coach of the University of Connecticut, as announced by director of athletics David Benedict on Thursday, November 11.  Mora will become the 32nd head coach in the program’s history, which dates back to 1896.

Mora will be designated as an assistant coach through the end of the 2021 UConn football season, allowing for him to carry out various duties, including recruiting responsibilities, through November 27.  Mora will officially begin his tenure as head football coach on November 28.

UConn will shock the college football world if it’s able to beat Clemson this afternoon.

The Huskies have an early 7-0 lead in the first quarter.

