NFL Analyst Doubles Down On Bold Trevor Lawrence Take

For the majority of NFL analysts, scouts and fans, former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is the clear No. 1 prospect headed into this April’s draft. But, for Chris Simms, that’s not the case.

The NBC Sports analyst has never been one to shy away from bold takes and he already made headlines this offseason by naming BYU’s Zach Wilson as the top quarterback prospect, over Lawrence. Simms surprised everyone with his rankings, that contained more than just one shocking pick.

Rather than change his mind, or retract his bold take, Simms doubled down earlier this week in an appearance on Pro Football Focus. For him, Wilson remains the clear No. 1 with Lawrence slotting in at No. 2.

“I think Wilson, to me, is [Patrick Mahomes] or [Aaron Rodgers],” Simms said, via Pro Football Focus. “The consistency of throwing is there every time. The power in the arm is wowing at times, where I just go “whoa.” His feet and ability to move and make throws off of awkward platforms is as good as I’ve seen since Mahomes coming out in the draft. I do, I love that aspect about him. I think his game translates more to the NFL and the fact that he’s maybe a little bit more of a pro offense. And the way he can dissect and go through reads, it’s impressive.”

QB Rankings, per @CSimmsQB 1. Zach Wilson

2. Trevor Lawrence pic.twitter.com/0TvqN5ohfQ — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) March 13, 2021

Wilson had received plenty of notice over the last few weeks after he put on an impressive display at BYU in 2020. He threw for a career-high 3,692 yards and 33 touchdowns, while completing of 73.5 percent of his passes. However, most NFL analysts widely regard him as a riskier pick because of Lawrence’s incredible body of work.

The Clemson star threw for over 10,000 passing yards and 90 passing touchdowns in just three years in the ACC, helping lead his team to a national title during his freshman season. In addition to his obvious arm talent, Lawrence is more than capable with his legs and shows a maturity beyond his age.

But for Simms, Wilson remains the top prospect. Time will tell what the Jacksonville Jaguars do with the No. 1 overall pick in just over a month.

[247Sports]