Clemson 5-Star Signee To Serve As Joe Burrow In Practice Next Week

Clemson's mascot crowd surfing.CLEMSON, SC - SEPTEMBER 01: The Clemson Tiger mascot does pushups after the Tigers scored a touchdown in the third quarter of their game against the Furman Paladins at Clemson Memorial Stadium on September 1, 2018 in Clemson, South Carolina. (Photo by Mike Comer/Getty Images)

It’s Tigers vs. Tigers in the upcoming national championship. Clemson has the seemingly impossible task of trying to slow down LSU QB Joe Burrow. No team has successfully done so yet.

While it may be tough to mimic Burrow’s game, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney feels the Tigers have a solid plan in place. Having a 2020 five-star QB commit enroll early – just in time for championship preparation – might be the best preparation possible.

DJ Uiagalelei, one of the top recruits of 2020, is set to enroll at Clemson University next week. He’ll have little time to adjust to collegiate ball as Swinney plans to have the 5-star imitate Burrow on Clemson’s scout team.

247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong has the latest on the intriguing development.

There’s no doubt Uiagalelei is the future face of Clemson football. Many expect the Heisman to make its way to Death Valley when the 5-star takes over for Trevor Lawrence.

But it’s a tall task to ask the freshman to essentially be Burrow, the Heisman winner, in practice. Either way, it’s bound to be a interesting first few days at college for Uiagalelei.


About Alek Arend

Alek is an intern at The Spun.