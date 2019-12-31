Clemson 5-Star Signee To Serve As Joe Burrow In Practice Next Week

It’s Tigers vs. Tigers in the upcoming national championship. Clemson has the seemingly impossible task of trying to slow down LSU QB Joe Burrow. No team has successfully done so yet.

While it may be tough to mimic Burrow’s game, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney feels the Tigers have a solid plan in place. Having a 2020 five-star QB commit enroll early – just in time for championship preparation – might be the best preparation possible.

DJ Uiagalelei, one of the top recruits of 2020, is set to enroll at Clemson University next week. He’ll have little time to adjust to collegiate ball as Swinney plans to have the 5-star imitate Burrow on Clemson’s scout team.

247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong has the latest on the intriguing development.

Five-star QB DJ Uiagalelei will practice with #Clemson next week upon enrolling early. Head coach Dabo Swinney told him "You’re going to make a great Joe Burrow for us on Monday and Tuesday." https://t.co/ie2ANFfLQA — Steve Wiltfong (@SWiltfong247) December 31, 2019

There’s no doubt Uiagalelei is the future face of Clemson football. Many expect the Heisman to make its way to Death Valley when the 5-star takes over for Trevor Lawrence.

But it’s a tall task to ask the freshman to essentially be Burrow, the Heisman winner, in practice. Either way, it’s bound to be a interesting first few days at college for Uiagalelei.