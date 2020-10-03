The Spun

Clemson 5-Star RB Demarkcus Bowman Makes Transfer Decision

A closeup of a football pylon with Clemon's logo on it.CLEMSON, SC - AUGUST 31: A general view of a goal line marker during their game at Memorial Stadium on August 31, 2013 in Clemson, South Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, the Clemson Tigers saw one of the team’s highest-rated recent recruits enter the transfer portal.

Five-star running back Demarkcus Bowman decided he had enough of the Tigers program. After just a few months in the Clemson football program, the talented running back hit the open market.

Immediately after the news broke, college football analysts started linking him to the Florida Gators. Dan Mullen and the Florida Gators recruited Bowman hard before he took his talents to play for Dabo Swinney and the Tigers.

Well, just a few days after he entered the transfer portal, Bowman has made his decision. The running back told Gators Territory that he’ll be transferring to Florida to play football for the Gators.

Gators Territory said the death of Bowman’s grandfather led to his decision to transfer.

“Even though he did not waver on his pledge and reported to Clemson back in June, his tenure in South Carolina did not last long given the recent death of his grandfather,” the site said. “This was an unfortunate loss, and it ultimately led to the Polk County native returning to the Sunshine State.”

The 5-foot-10, 190-pound freshman appeared in Clemson’s first two games in relief of star Travis Etienne, rushing nine times for 32 yards.

That’s great news for the Gators off the field. On the field, the Gators are currently taking care of the South Carolina Gamecocks with a 24-14 lead.


