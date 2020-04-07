Clemson Adds Two “Tombstones” To Victory Graveyard

Clemson football has added two new tombstones to its victory graveyard after a typically strong 2019 season.

The Tigers’ tombstone tradition may not be known by all college football fans. But Clemson’s Death Valley graveyard features actual tombstones, placed there after signature victories “over ranked opponents away from Death Valley.”

Dabo Swinney’s squad racked up two big-time road wins in the 2019-20 season. The first came in a blowout over Virginia in the ACC Championship Game. The second was Clemson’s thrilling victory over Ohio State in the playoff semi-final – a game which came down to the final seconds.

As a result, the Tigers have two new tombstones in the graveyard – one for the Cavaliers and the other for the Buckeyes. Check out the new graveyard additions in the tweet below:

Clemson Football’s latest editions to its Tombstone Tradition, wins over ranked opponents away from Death Valley. It’s a tradition that started in 1989. @bartboat took these for us a few weeks ago prior to #Clemson’s Pro Day On March 12. pic.twitter.com/Z7WbNsIzd0 — TheClemsonInsider (@ClemsonInsider) April 5, 2020

This is exactly the type of tradition that sums up college football – and makes it unlike any other sport.

Clemson did have an incredible season this past year. But the Tigers fell short of a national championship, thanks to the LSU Tigers. Swinney and Trevor Lawrence certainly aim to bounce back with a title win this upcoming season.

Clemson’s quest for the national title begins against Georgia Tech on Sept. 3.