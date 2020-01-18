Clemson CB A.J. Terrell Announces NFL Draft Decision

The Clemson Tigers received tremendous news on Friday afternoon, when running back Travis Etienne announced that he’s returning for his senior season. Shortly after that decision came out, cornerback A.J. Terrell shared his future plans.

Clemson’s defense has relied heavily on Terrell over the past few seasons. His career with the Tigers includes 101 tackles and six interceptions.

Obviously this season didn’t end the way that Clemson players wanted it to, but it doesn’t diminish what players like Terrell have done over the past few years. During the 2019 national championship game, he came up with a crucial pick-six off Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

While a revenge tour for the Tigers might sound intriguing, Terrell will not be returning for his senior year.

Terrell announced his plans on Twitter, saying “It’s with much gratitude and excitement that I announce my decision to declare for the NFL Draft.”

From thanking his teammates and coaches to praising his family members for supporting him, the standout cornerback made sure he gave credit to his supporting cast on and off the field.

Here’s the full statement from Terrell:

Terrell is one of the top cornerbacks entering the draft. He’s possesses an ideal frame at the position and has plenty of positive tape for scouts to watch.

Clemson fans would have welcomed Terrell back for next season with open arms, but they can now support him on Sundays.