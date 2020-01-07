ESPN Says Clemson Has Overtaken Alabama As CFB’s Superpower

This year marked the first time in the College Football Playoff era that Alabama was not included in the four-team field. With that run over, Clemson is now the stalwart in the postseason, as of now.

Florida State represented the ACC in the first ever Playoff, coming off of its BCS National Championship. The next year, Clemson overtook the Seminoles, and landed a spot in the CFP, losing to Alabama in the title game.

The Tigers have made the Playoff every year since, capturing its first two national championships since the early 1980s along the way. Both came against Alabama, and the two now share a very interesting postseason rivalry, with four straight Playoff showdowns between the 2015-16 and 2018-19 seasons. Clemson won two of three national title games with Alabama, while the Crimson Tide won a semifinal game in the 2018 Sugar Bowl.

At worst, Clemson has entered Alabama’s tier as a program. That much is hard to argue, as weird as it seems considering where the program was in its first few years under Dabo Swinney.

Still, Swinney continues to bang the “disrespect” drum at every turn, citing dubious stats and arguments that go against Clemson even when they’re pretty false (see: his claim that the Tigers were the first undefeated team to fall from preseason No. 1 to No. 3 without losing a game, something that happened just five years ago with his rival Florida State.)

Whether or not Swinney wants to admit it, Clemson is an elite program, and everyone knows it. Today, ESPN‘s Andrea Adelson went so far as to call the Tigers college football’s “new evil empire,” replacing Alabama as the sport’s “superpower.”

“Clemson finished this season 13-0 to make its fifth consecutive playoff appearance, running into no trouble in the ACC championship game. Alabama, the college football equivalent of the evil empire, did not. With Alabama out, guess which team subs in best as the new evil empire? “Little ol’ Clemson.” […] Clemson has now tied the ACC record for consecutive victories, matching Florida State in 2012-14. Not only that, Clemson has the best record (69-4) in college football since 2015. Alabama is second at 66-6. Those 69 wins represents the most over a five-year span in the AP poll era.

Per the betting odds, Clemson is the underdog against LSU next Monday. The team didn’t really threaten for the No. 1 seed in the Playoff this year, due in large part to the perceived weakness of its ACC schedule. Still, Clemson now feels inevitable like Alabama did until this year. Even if that doesn’t mean they’ll win the title every year, it is hard to imagine a year in which they aren’t in contention at season’s end.

