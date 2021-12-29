Clemson Announces 4 Players Are Out For Cheez-It Bowl

The 2021 college football season didn’t exactly go as planned for the Clemson Tigers, who were expected to compete for a national title.

Not only are the Tigers not competing for a national title, they didn’t even make the ACC title game. After losing three games, Clemson is instead playing against Iowa State for the right to call itself Cheez-It Bowl champion.

That’s not exactly what the team had in mind. However, closing the 2021 season with a win over a big non-conference opponent could help provide some momentum heading into 2022.

Before the Tigers take the field against the Cyclones on Wednesday afternoon, the program revealed four players won’t be suiting up. ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg revealed the list.

“Clemson confirms the following players are out for the CheezItBowl: OL Mason Trotter, S Nolan Turner, CB Nate Wiggins, WR E.J. Williams,” the tweet from Rittenberg said.

Despite losing those four players, Clemson enters today’s game as a two-point favorite.

Can Dabo Swinney and company close the season out on a high note? We’ll find out soon.

Clemson and Iowa State kick off at 5:45 p.m. ET on ESPN.