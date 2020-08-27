Clemson Announces How Many Fans Can Attend Games

Over the past few weeks, NFL and college football teams have been announcing whether or not fans will be allowed to attend games.

Unfortunately for fans, no team will be at full attendance this season. However, there are a lucky few who will be able to watch their favorite teams from the stadium this fall.

On Thursday afternoon, the Clemson Tigers joined a growing list of teams who will have fans in attendance. Clemson announced a plan for 19,000 fans to be in Death Valley this fall.

“As part of the plan, Clemson’s Memorial Stadium capacity will be reduced to approximately 19,000 fans, based on six feet of social distance among outdoor seating pods,” the plan reads. “Death Valley’s regular attendance is 81,500. Fans will be seated primarily in pods of two and four affiliated guests throughout the stadium.”

The statement also addressed whether or not fans would be allowed to tailgate before home games.

“Parking areas will open three hours prior to announced kickoff times and fans are asked to refrain from tailgating during the 2020 season. Tents and trailers are prohibited,” the statement read.

It’s not what fans were hoping for at the close of the 2019 season. However, at least a few will be able to watch the Tigers in person.

Clemson opens the season with a road game against Wake Forest.