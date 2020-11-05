Clemson Announces It’s Eliminating 2 Men’s Sports

On Thursday afternoon, the University of Clemson announced a decision to discontinue two major sports programs.

Clemson announced the discontinuation of the men’s track and field team and also the cross country program. That decision will come into effect following the 2020-21 athletic year.

“After consultation and communication with President Clements and the Board of Trustees, I have made the difficult decision to discontinue sponsorship of the men’s track and field program effective June 2021,” athletic director Dan Radakovich said in a statement.

“The program includes indoor and outdoor track and field and cross country. First and foremost, we understand the disappointment and heartbreak of our student-athletes that comes with this difficult news. Many of our student-athletes and coaches have worked their entire lives to compete and coach at the Division I level, and this is certainly an emotional day for them. We appreciate their hard work, effort and pride in representing Clemson University.”

Clemson has made the difficult decision to discontinue the Men's Track and Field and Cross Country program at the conclusion of the 2020-21 athletic year. Read More: — Clemson Athletics (@ClemsonTigers) November 5, 2020

While the school made the decision to discontinue both programs, all athletes will keep their respective scholarships. It’s a tough break for the athletes, who looked forward to competing in the future.

School around the country have had to make difficult decisions with their sports programs. Unfortunately, it’s a tough reality brought forth by the pandemic.

Hopefully those athletes who won’t be able to participate for Clemson can do so elsewhere if they transfer.