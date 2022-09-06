Clemson Announces Starting Quarterback Decision After Week 1

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 04: D.J. Uiagalelei #5 of the Clemson Tigers warms up before their game against the Georgia Bulldogs in the Duke's Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium on September 04, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

If you were wondering if Clemson might make a change at quarterback going into Week 2, Tigers offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter eliminated that possibility.

Following Clemson's 41-10 win over Georgia Tech on Monday night, Streeter was asked if five-star freshman QB Cade Klubnik might be earning more snaps.

Klubnik came in for the Tigers' final drive and 4-of-6 passes for 50 yards and a touchdown.

"D.J. [Uiagalelei] is our starting quarterback, if that's what you're asking," Streeter said. "Cade is going to play. It's fun to watch those guys compete."

Uiagalelei, who had an up-and-down 2021 season, did not get off to a strong start in last night's game. His final stat line was 19-of-32 passing for 209 yards and one touchdown with another 28 yards rushing and a touchdown.

Uiagalelei also lost a fumble in the first half, but bounced back to help the Tigers outscore GT 27-7 in the second half.

He'll be QB1 again when Clemson hosts the Furman Paladins in the program's home opener this weekend.