Clemson Announces Starting Quarterback Decision After Week 1
If you were wondering if Clemson might make a change at quarterback going into Week 2, Tigers offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter eliminated that possibility.
Following Clemson's 41-10 win over Georgia Tech on Monday night, Streeter was asked if five-star freshman QB Cade Klubnik might be earning more snaps.
Klubnik came in for the Tigers' final drive and 4-of-6 passes for 50 yards and a touchdown.
"D.J. [Uiagalelei] is our starting quarterback, if that's what you're asking," Streeter said. "Cade is going to play. It's fun to watch those guys compete."
Uiagalelei, who had an up-and-down 2021 season, did not get off to a strong start in last night's game. His final stat line was 19-of-32 passing for 209 yards and one touchdown with another 28 yards rushing and a touchdown.
Uiagalelei also lost a fumble in the first half, but bounced back to help the Tigers outscore GT 27-7 in the second half.
He'll be QB1 again when Clemson hosts the Furman Paladins in the program's home opener this weekend.