Clemson Announces When Football Players Will Return To Campus

The current pandemic has forced student-athletes home for the time being. But Clemson football players will soon be returning to campus.

The NCAA has made major progress over the past week in regards to allowing student-athletes to return to campus. Several conferences have made conference-wide decisions while other individual schools have made singular decisions. Either way, as the pandemic has gotten more under control over the past few weeks, it certainly appears the likelihood of sports being played in the fall is growing stronger each day.

Dabo Swinney and the Tigers are the latest major program to make a decision on student-athletes returning to campus. Clemson University released a statement on Tuesday afternoon, announcing all Clemson football and men’s and women’s basketball players will be returning to campus June. 8.

The university continues to strongly encourage social distancing during this time. Student-athletes will undergo physicals, including a COVID-19 test upon their return. They will also undergo “daily screening before entering facilities.”

“Clemson football and men’s and women’s basketball student-athletes are set to return to voluntary activity beginning June 8,” Clemson released in a statement. “The move comes as Clemson University announced its phased return plan last week, including the NCAA’s decision to permit voluntary activity for all sports.”

Clemson’s full statement on student-athletes returning to campus June 8th can be found below:

This is a major step towards college football being played this fall. The Tigers are one of several major programs allowing student-athletes to return to campus soon.