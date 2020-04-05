Clemson Fans Loving Dabo Swinney’s Comment On DJ Uiagalelei

Clemson’s quarterback situation for the next couple of seasons is an enviable one. In 2020, they’ll rely on star Trevor Lawrence; after that D.J. Uiagalelei is waiting in the wings.

The No. 1 Pro Style passer and No. 10 overall prospect in the 2020 class, Uiagalelei enrolled early at Clemson. His first offseason was cut short by the coronavirus pandemic, but not before the native Californian left quite an impression.

In a conference call with reporters on Friday, Dabo Swinney made a startling revelation. He told the media he’s “never really seen a guy quite like him” and that Uiagelei sometimes “makes Trevor [Lawrence] look normal” with his arm talent.

Of course, that’s the Trevor Lawrence who has been Clemson’s starter the last two seasons. He’s the guy who will be a Heisman favorite this season and is the early favorite to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Dabo Swinney on D.J. Uiagalelei: "Sometimes he just kind of makes Trevor look normal with his ability to rip that football… never really seen a guy quite like him." Um, hello. That's a heck of a statement. — Matt Connolly (@MattatTheState) April 3, 2020

Dabo is probably being slightly hyperbolic about Uiagalelei, but the fact is he’s one of the most promising young signal callers in the country.

Given Clemson’s propensity for blowing out opponents, we might get to see a lot of the five-star freshman in relief of Lawrence this fall.

That will give us all an opportunity to see if Dabo’s praise is for real.