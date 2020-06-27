Dabo Swinney Thinks He Would’ve Been Fired If He Became Head Coach Now

Dabo Swinney will have a head coaching job in college football for the rest of his life, if he so pleases, with the job he’s done at Clemson.

The Tigers’ leader has guided the Clemson program to the pinnacle of college football, going toe-to-toe against the likes of Alabama and Ohio State. But it wasn’t all sunshine and rainbows during the first few years of Swinney’s tenure with Clemson.

The Tigers went 19-15 in Swinney’s first three years as head coach. It wasn’t until 2011 that Clemson was able to achieve a 10-win regular season, which subsequently ended in devastating 70-33 loss to West Virginia in the Orange Bowl.

In today’s revolving door of the college football coaching carousel, Swinney might not have lasted with a 13-8 record through his first two years. But Clemson stuck with its head coach 10 years ago. That patience paid off with two National Championships in the past five years.

Swinney Would Have Been a Cheap Fire https://t.co/xziYZdj5lI via @ClemsonSI — Sports Illustrated's All Clemson (@ClemsonSI) June 27, 2020

“I’m just glad I didn’t get fired after 21 games when I was 13-8,” Swinney said, via Sports Illustrated. “I would have been a real cheap to fire too. I had no idea what was in my first contract and that’s a true story. I didn’t even read it, I just said where do I sign? I didn’t have a buyout. I would have been real cheap to get rid of after 21 games.”

We’re at a point now where it’s tough to imagine college football without Swinney.

The Clemson head coach is considered by many to be the second-best coach in the sport behind Nick Saban. Another Clemson title win could close the gap between the two even further.

We’re excited to see what Swinney has in store this upcoming season with Trevor Lawrence behind center for one more season.