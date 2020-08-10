Dabo Swinney Addresses Latest College Football Issues

With the college football season shrouded in uncertainty, Clemson’s Dabo Swinney is the latest coach to weigh in on all that is happening.

Many Clemson players, including Trevor Lawrence, Darien Rencher and Amari Rodgers, have been vocal about their desire to play this season. Their outspokenness has helped spearhead the #WeWantToPlay and #WeAreUnited movements.

Tonight, Swinney spoke with the media and expressed his support for what his players have been doing. He also indicated that the team as a whole wants to play.

Additionally, Swinney echoed the thoughts of Nick Saban and other prominent coaches who have argued that players are “safer” on campus trying to move forward with the season than they would be off it.

Dabo Swinney: "I just wanted to just support them and make sure that everybody understands we all know there’s risk. We all know there’s a virus. If we cancel football, the virus isn’t going to go away." Says he feels kids are safer at Clemson. Mentally, too. — Grace Raynor (@gmraynor) August 10, 2020

Dabo Swinney: "We'll play whenever, whoever, whatever, anywhere. We just want to play football." — Matt Connolly (@MattatTheState) August 10, 2020

Swinney also believes things won’t be different come springtime, in case the ACC or other leagues were thinking about pushing the season back.

Keep in mind though, Dabo said back in April the season would start on time and he expected to play in front of full crowds.

Dabo Swinney: “We all have to make our own risk assessments in life. It’s always been that way.” Adds that “it’s not going to be any different in the spring.” — David Cobb (@DavidWCobb) August 10, 2020

While the Big Ten and Pac-12 are reportedly leaning toward postponing or canceling their respective football seasons, the ACC is “moving forward” and attempting to play, according to Yahoo’s Pat Forde.

College sports is certainly in a wild period right now.