Dabo Swinney Addresses Latest College Football Issues

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney yelling during a game.COLUMBIA, SC - NOVEMBER 25: Head coach Dabo Swinney of the Clemson Tigers reacts on the sidelines against the South Carolina Gamecocks during their game at Williams-Brice Stadium on November 25, 2017 in Columbia, South Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

With the college football season shrouded in uncertainty, Clemson’s Dabo Swinney is the latest coach to weigh in on all that is happening.

Many Clemson players, including Trevor Lawrence, Darien Rencher and Amari Rodgers, have been vocal about their desire to play this season. Their outspokenness has helped spearhead the #WeWantToPlay and #WeAreUnited movements.

Tonight, Swinney spoke with the media and expressed his support for what his players have been doing. He also indicated that the team as a whole wants to play.

Additionally, Swinney echoed the thoughts of Nick Saban and other prominent coaches who have argued that players are “safer” on campus trying to move forward with the season than they would be off it.

Swinney also believes things won’t be different come springtime, in case the ACC or other leagues were thinking about pushing the season back.

Keep in mind though, Dabo said back in April the season would start on time and he expected to play in front of full crowds.

While the Big Ten and Pac-12 are reportedly leaning toward postponing or canceling their respective football seasons, the ACC is “moving forward” and attempting to play, according to Yahoo’s Pat Forde.

College sports is certainly in a wild period right now.


