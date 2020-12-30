Clemson Fans Upset With Dan Wolken’s Piece On ‘Out-Of-Touch’ Dabo Swinney

Dabo Swinney is no stranger to generating controversy, though Clemson fans obviously embrace the whole package given how he has elevated that program to national powerhouse-status over the last few years. On the doorstep of yet another College Football Playoff appearance for the Tigers, USA Today‘s Dan Wolken took aim at Swinney.

Swinney is shooting for his third national championship with the Tigers. Clemson won it all in 2016 and 2018, beating his alma mater Alabama both times. That very well may be the matchup again on Jan. 11, as Clemson faces Ohio State and Alabama takes on Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff semifinal matchups.

At the start of this run, back in 2015 when Swinney won his first of six straight ACC titles, reached the national championship where it fell to Alabama, Wolken was as enamored with Swinney as the rest of the college football world. “Swinney himself was a welcome fresh face for the sport,” he writes towards the start of his column. “In a coaching profession that had become buttoned-up and corporate, Swinney was engaging, folksy, and laid-back. Unlike many of his colleagues who treat media obligations like an imposition on their ability to watch the same game film for the 2,000th time that week, Swinney could turn any question into a soliloquy and a story.”

Swinney has remained largely the same, Wolken admits. We’ve just consistently learned more about him and his thoughts, values, and ideals. And with that transparency has come more controversy, especially in 2020, where we’ve seen giant subjects like race, class, and public health pervade college football.

COLUMN: Dabo Swinney has had a year of bizarre, tone-deaf comments that have made him college football’s most polarizing figure. https://t.co/6DmpdKY5u4 via @usatoday — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) December 30, 2020

He lists numerous incidents of Swinney venturing into ground typically untread by college coaches, this side of a Mike Leach or Mike Gundy perhaps. That goes from some pretty tone deaf comments about COVID-19 and the future of the college football season at the start of things, when he promised “packed” stands, to some mixed and ever-evolving takes on the national reckoning with race that has come about in the wake of the killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and others, to incidents within his program in recent years.

Just this week, he took things back to college football, refusing to back off his decision to rank his upcoming opponent Ohio State 11th. That obviously pales in comparison to everything else, but it is hard to imagine most coaches doing that, and then spending multiple news cycles discussing it.

Wolken somewhat undercuts his own argument, admitting that Swinney’s success as a coach and recruiter hasn’t eroded one bit, and that another national championship would just inflate the platform he already has. He concludes:

Five years ago, it did not seem likely Dabo Swinney would become the biggest lightning rod in college sports. It was all backslaps and hosannas in those days; a program on the rise and a coach who made it look like a lot of fun. But it’s different when you get to the top of the sport, and if Swinney wins his third title in the next couple weeks, he’ll be bigger than ever. In a year where he’s been embarrassingly wrong off the field, he just might cap his greatest achievement on it.

As you’d expect, Clemson fans are not thrilled with the column:

We’ll see if Dabo Swinney and the Tigers get the last laugh once again. Clemson and Ohio State face off on Friday, Jan. 1 at 8 p.m. at the Sugar Bowl. The College Football Playoff National Championship will be played on Monday, Jan. 11.