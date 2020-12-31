Clemson will face Ohio State in tomorrow’s College Football Playoff semifinal at the Sugar Bowl without offensive coordinator Tony Elliott. He is being held out due to COVID-19 protocols.

Elliott has led the Clemson offense since 2015, taking on the co-offensive coordinator role with Jeff Scott after the departure of Chad Morris, who left to become head coach at SMU. Last year, when Scott took over the USF program, Elliott became the team’s sole coordinator. The 2017 Broyles Award winner is considered one of the top assistants and best young football coaches in the country.

The 41-year old has been mentioned for college football head coaching jobs over the last few weeks, including South Carolina and Auburn, but didn’t seem overly interested in either. Both went in other directions. There have also been suggestions that he could make the jump to the NFL as offensive coordinator in recent days, though it is unclear if he’d leave Clemson for the same role, even at the pro level.

Obviously, not having Tony Elliott on hand is a blow for Clemson against the Buckeyes. Dabo Swinney believes his team is prepared though, and will take the “next man up” that has been more necessary than ever before this year into Friday’s giant bowl game.

Dabo Swinney says Clemson will certainly miss Tony Elliott. Says the staff is well-prepared and to ask him after the game how much the Tigers miss Elliott's in-game play-calling: "We'll find out." — Grace Raynor (@gmraynor) December 31, 2020

Dabo Swinney says that when he found out about Tony Elliott, he didn't have to think about how Clemson would handle it because he had already mapped out a plan earlier in the season for what he would do if any member of the staff was ever unavailable. His staff "depth chart." — Grace Raynor (@gmraynor) December 31, 2020

Swinney confirmed that Clemson passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter will call the plays on Friday. It will likely be a pretty collaborative effort by the Tigers staff.

From 247Sports:

“2020 has forced all of us head coaches to think about things we’ve never thought about going into a season. We’ve had a plan in place for myself being out to you name it. Every single coach. I was just disappointed for Tony. He works his tail off. But as far as thought going into it, there wasn’t much thought because that had already been decided a long time ago. And that’s for every coach on our staff. You have to. Just like having a depth chart for your team. I kind of had to do a depth chart for my coaches. “Listen, Tony and I have always collaborated and worked together on it. Streeter has been our passing game coordinator and been a part of that on the field. We’ll miss Tony but Streeter will do a great job up top.” […] “Certainly going to miss him. He does a wonderful job. But we are well-prepared and have a great staff. And we’ll find out. Ask me that after the game.”

Clemson and Ohio State kick off at 8 p.m. ET.