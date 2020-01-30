Clemson DE Logan Rudolph Announces He’s Giving Up Football

Clemson defensive end Logan Rudolph announced Thursday afternoon that he is stepping away from the game of football.

Rudolph will graduate from Clemson this spring and has two years of football eligibility remaining. However, Clemson247’s Anna Hickey reports he will instead pursue an acting career.

Rudolph, the younger brother of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph, announced his decision on social media this afternoon.

“After I made that funny video announcing my decision to sign my letter of intent with Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers, I had no idea the impact,” Rudolph said. “Three conference championships, three College Football Playoffs, a national championship. Coaches, teammates, friendships that I know will last a lifetime. Every day I put that helmet on I tried to compete in a way that made Clemson University proud. As I close out this next chapter of my football career and graduate in May, I just want say thank you to those who supported us, inspired us and cheered us on. I’ll always be a Clemson Tiger.”

Rudolph started nine games this season and finished with 26 tackles, one sack, one pass breakup and a fumble recovery returned for a touchdown. For his career, he compiled 42 tackles in 31 games.

Rudolph was a four-star recruit in the class of 2017.