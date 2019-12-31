Former Clemson QB Deshaun Watson Has Message For LSU

There are so many teams known as the Tigers in college football, that we were bound to get a national title game between two at some point. That is the case on Jan. 13, when Clemson and LSU have their showdown in New Orleans.

The two programs share a mascot and nickname. Their stadiums also go by the same nickname: “Death Valley.”

We have debates over things like “the real Wide Receiver U” and other designations like that. A battle over the “real Tigers” on a national championship stage is a new wrinkle though.

Deshaun Watson may be the player most synonymous with Clemson’s relatively recent ascent to the top of college football. The superstar quarterback naturally believes his alma mater has earned that right.

Asked about LSU-Clemson and CFP, Watson said Clemson is the real Tigers. — Brian T. Smith (@ChronBrianSmith) December 31, 2019

The two programs do share a number of similarities. Neither was a real blue blood until they caught lightning in a bottle with big coaching hires. For LSU, that was Nick Saban, after his move from Michigan State. He established the Tigers as a power in the SEC, winning a national title before jumping to the Miami Dolphins (and eventually, Alabama).

Clemson had some moments throughout the years, winning a national title in 1981 under Danny Ford. The program came back to the pack for a while, but Dabo Swinney, a former wide receivers coach that few would’ve pegged as an elite person at his position, elevated the program to the top of the sport. He’s won two national titles, while LSU added a second recent one under Les Miles. Now, Ed Orgeron has taken a very Dabo-esque approach in building the program, rising from interim status, empowering some of the best coordinators and assistants in the sports, and paying what is necessary to keep them in house.

I doubt either team is changing its identity after this one, but it should be a very fun one nevertheless.

[Brian Smith]