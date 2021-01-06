DJ Uiagalelei Reacts To Trevor Lawrence’s NFL Draft Announcement

With Trevor Lawrence officially off to the NFL, Clemson will officially be DJ Uiagalelei’s team in 2021 and beyond.

Uiagalelei got some experience filling in for Lawrence this season, even starting a pair of games when the Heisman Trophy runner-up was out with COVID-19. Uiagalelei showed flashes of why he was a five-star recruit in those contests against Boston College and Notre Dame.

The key for the rising sophomore will be to build on that as he tries to follow in Lawrence’s huge footsteps. Uiagalelei shared a message to the star quarterback after he announced his intentions to turn pro this morning.

“The GOAT plain and simple,” he wrote.

Lawrence exits Clemson as one of the most decorated players in program history after only three seasons. He successfully took the torch from Deshaun Watson–with an assist from Kelly Bryant–and continued the Tigers’ recent tradition of stellar quarterbacks.

We’ll see if Uiagalelei can do the same next season.