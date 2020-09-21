The Spun

Clemson DL Out Until December With Knee Injury

View of helmets of the Clemson football team.CLEMSON, SC - NOVEMBER 03: A detailed view of the helmets of the Clemson Tigers before their game against the Louisville Cardinals at Clemson Memorial Stadium on November 3, 2018 in Clemson, South Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

The Clemson Tigers boast one of the most stacked defensive rosters in the country. But their defensive line depth is going to take a bit of a hit for most of the remaining schedule.

According to head coach Dabo Swinney, the Tigers are hopeful to have defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro back in December. Orhorhoro got a knee scope earlier this month that turned up a meniscus tear.

Swinney and Orhorhoro were unaware of the extent of the injury before the scope was done. Fortunately, it was promptly repaired.

Orhorhoro appeared in three games for the Tigers as a freshman in 2019. He had five tackles, 1.5  tackles for loss and a half of a sack that season. He has appeared in one game this season.

Fortunately for Ruke Orhorhoro, the timeline offers a window for him to rejoin the Tigers in time for a potential national title run.

Clemson’s final regular season game will be at Virginia Tech on December 5. Assuming the Tigers make it to the ACC Championship Game, they’d be playing on either December 12 or December 19.

After that, there’s a few weeks before the College Football Playoff (again, assuming the Tigers reach it).

If everything goes well, Orhorhoro he should be good to go in time for a big push for a national title.

The Tigers have a bye this week. They return to action in Week 5 for a 2019 ACC title game rematch with Virginia.


