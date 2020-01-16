Clemson DT Nyles Pinckney Announces NFL Draft Decision

Clemson’s season ended in disappointment after the Tigers’ 42-25 National Championship loss to LSU. But it was still a terrific season to be remembered.

The Tigers will use the championship defeat as fuel moving forward.

Fortunately for Clemson, redshirt junior defensive tackle Nyles Pinckney is foregoing the 2020 NFL Draft to return to school and help the Tigers win another national championship.

Pinckney announced his decision on Twitter Thursday afternoon.

This is huge for Dabo Swinney and the Tigers.

“I came here as a big-eyed 17-year-old not knowing what path laid ahead of me, not knowing the twists and turns, and the bumps in the road,” Pinckney wrote on Twitter. “The season did not end the way I expected, but God never says ‘oops.’ I set out to achieve my goal of becoming a professional athlete but I have concluded that I still have room to grow, learn, and improve. So with that being said, I have decided to return to college for my senior year and finish what I started.”

The Clemson defensive tackle’s full message can be read below.

Pinckney did not play against LSU in the title game due to a fractured left ankle. He suffered the injury against Ohio State in the semi-final contest.

It’s unlikely the defensive tackle would’ve been drafted in the upcoming NFL Draft. But he’ll be able to improve his stock in the 2020 season.