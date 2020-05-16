Clemson Fans Will Love Trevor Lawrence’s Latest Tweet

Trevor Lawrence is already considered a generational talent. Could the Clemson quarterback have his best season yet in 2020? Tigers fans will love Lawrence’s latest tweet.

Lawrence already has a resume college athletes dream of achieving. The former five-star prospect led Clemson to an undefeated season and National Championship victory in his freshman season. Lawrence followed his freshman campaign with another undefeated season before losing to LSU in another championship contest.

After two years of dominance, many consider Lawrence the best prospect ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft. Luckily for Clemson fans, the 6-foot-6 signal-caller is back for another season in 2020.

Believe it or not, Lawrence’s 2020 season may be his best season yet. The Clemson quarterback’s latest tweet implies he’s gearing up for a massive year:

Tapping into a new level… — Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) May 15, 2020

It’s crazy to consider Lawrence could improve his play this upcoming season. But there’s no doubt he’ll be playing with a chip on his shoulder. The Tigers suffered a devastating defeat to LSU in the National Championship – a game in which Lawrence was outplayed by Joe Burrow.

Lawrence also enters the 2020 season as one of the front-runners to win the Heisman Trophy – a feat he has yet to achieve. If the elite prospect can guide the Tigers to another undefeated season, there’s no doubt he’ll be in contention for the most prestigious award in college football.

But winning the Heisman isn’t Lawrence’s top priority. The Clemson quarterback wants to bring another National Championship back to Death Valley.