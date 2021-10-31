College Football Bettors Are Freaking Out About Clemson-FSU Finish

Clemson made some bettors very happy and others furious with tonight’s final play against Florida State.

Down 20-24, the Seminoles elected to run a hook-and-ladder play as their last-ditch effort to get a game-winning touchdown. After a few lateral attempts, the ball ended up bouncing towards the Florida State end zone. A Clemson defender was able to jump on the ball, resulting in a touchdown and a 20-30 final score.

With this touchdown, the Tigers covered the -9.5 spread for the first time this season. The score also pushed the game past the over/under of 47.5 points.

To add insult to injury, the rest of the game was played within a 4-point margin.

Needless to say, bettors took this news in their own ways.

The FSU-Clemson line was 9.5. The entire game was played within 4 points. Then THIS happened on the final play 😳 Bad Beat Hall of Fame, @notthefakesvp? pic.twitter.com/UDy2Vy6zen — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 30, 2021

oh my goodness did Clemson just cover the spread for the first time all season on a defensive touchdown with no time left — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) October 30, 2021

CLEMSON BACKDOOR COVER pic.twitter.com/zDuCn9LqnI — The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) October 30, 2021

Bad beat of the year easily 😂 Clemson covers -9.5 AND the total flips from the Under to the Over because of this last second stupidity pic.twitter.com/oUOEIzwkrV — BetOnline.ag (@betonline_ag) October 30, 2021

Oh my god that Clemson cover. I am so sorry. — Adam Kramer (@KegsnEggs) October 30, 2021

Holy Clemson cover AND the over … so sorry for FSU/under bettors. — Julian Edlow (@julianedlow) October 30, 2021

Not only did the Tigers cover for the first time this season, they also claimed a much-needed win in the ACC.

With a horribly uncharacteristic season in 2021, Clemson has three losses on the year. With losses to Georgia, NC State and Pitt, this is the first time the program has suffered more than one regular-season loss since 2014.

It’s very fitting that the team’s first cover of the year came on a defensive touchdown, considering how poorly the offensive unit has played this season. During today’s game, preseason Heisman candidate D.J. Uiagalelei threw his sixth interception of the season. The Tigers also lost possession on two fumbles.

Clemson will look to claim another ACC win against Louisville next weekend.

