Clemson football five-star freshman running back Demarkcus Bowman has entered the NCAA transfer portal, The Spun has confirmed.

AL.com’s Matt Zenitz broke the news of Bowman entering the portal. The 5-foot-10, 190-pound freshman appeared in Clemson’s first two games in relief of star Travis Etienne, rushing nine times for 32 yards.

A product of Lakeland (Fla.), Bowman was the No. 3 running back and the No. 20 overall prospect in the 2020 class.

He chose the Tigers over offers from Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Ohio State and others. There should be no shortage of suitors for Bowman now that he’s on the transfer market.

Have learned that Clemson five-star freshman running back Demarkcus Bowman has entered the transfer portal — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) October 1, 2020

While Bowman’s transfer would be a potential blow for the Tigers in the future, they have more than enough talent to weather it in the present.

In addition to Etienne, Lyn-J Dixon, Chez Mellusi, Kobe Pace and Darien Rencher have all gotten carries in the first two weeks of the season for the Tigers. There is ample depth for Clemson football at the running back position.

The Tigers will play again next on Saturday against Virginia at 8 p.m. ET on ACC Network.