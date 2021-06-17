Clemson AD Addresses Potential 12-Team College Football Playoff

Clemson football hasn’t exactly struggled to reach the current four-team iteration of the College Football Playoff. Clemson has made the field six years in a row, only missing the Playoff in its first year, 2014.

The College Football Playoff is set to expand all the way to 12 schools in the near future. That recommendation was recently made by the CFP working group, with an earliest possible change coming in 2023, per Bill Hancock.

Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich appeared on ACC Network’s Packer And Durham to discuss a range of topics on Thursday. Naturally, he was asked about this huge coming change, which will have a major impact on the program as one of the sport’s big powers. He seems pretty happy with the process by which the decision was made, but does have some concerns about the level of stress the extra games will put on athletes.

“That’s more opportunities for student-athletes to participate,” Radakovich said. “I think we have to be really careful as we look at the student-athlete and the time and effort they’re putting into the sport. Certainly part of the process was to get more teams to participate in the College Football Playoff and broaden its reach. That was accomplished. I thought that the idea that this was done over two years with those four individuals — that was fantastic — that no one really got a whiff of it until the time when they thought the cake was fully baked.”

Radakovich was asked if he was worried about the extra work for the committee, by tripling the amount of teams they have to choose. Because of the new system, in which the six highest-ranked conference champions get automatic bids, he argues that it is a much less drastic change than it seems.

“They’re going from choosing from four to six, because six will be conference champions. Right now conference championships are important, but they’re not automatic. So now that we have six automatic berths put into the 12, the College Football Playoff committee certainly has to continue to rank them, that’s important, but really they’re selection is the other six at-large bids. “Will it be a little bit different of a dynamic? It could be. But I don’t think it’s that big of a lift for them to move from a committee perspective from four to 12.”

We likely have to wait a few more years to see exactly how it will play out, but it is very exciting news for college football.

