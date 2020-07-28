Clemson Tigers Football Player Announces His Retirement

Clemson football linebacker Bryton Constantin is retiring from the sport of football. He made the announcement today via Twitter.

Constantin is coming off of a particularly brutal stretch of injury luck. He has undergone surgery on his ACL three times, a process that he says has sapped his enthusiasm for the game. While rehabbing from an ACL tear stemming from a basketball game played in February 2019, he suffered his second ACL tear in September, and a third in February 2020, just weeks after he had resumed running following surgery in the fall.

“Thank you God for allowing football to take me this far in life, but everything must come to an end eventually,” he wrote. “As many of you know I’ve been battling 3 ACL surgeries over the past 1 1/2 years and it has slowly taken away my passion to step on the field again. It has also made me think of my future health a lot more and look out for myself in 10+ years.”

“With that being said, I will be stepping away from playing this game,” Constantin officially announced. “I will still be enrolled at Clemson and on the team but just helping out in other ways.”

The 2019 Clemson football signee did not see the field last year as a true freshman. He was a major get for Dabo Swinney and his staff out of Baton Rouge, La.

247Sports ranked Bryton Constantin as a four-star player, and the No. 170 overall player in the country. He was the No. 8 outside linebacker in his class.

As he says in his note, Constantin will remain at Clemson as a student. Per his team bio, he is majoring in sports communication. We wish him the best on his continued studies, and new role within the Tigers program.