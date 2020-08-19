C.J. Spiller, one of the Clemson football stars that helped kick off the program’s recent run of success, is returning to his alma mater.

Spiller was the ACC Player of the Year in 2009, rushing for 1,212 yards and 12 touchdowns and adding 503 yards and four touchdowns through the air. He went No. 9 to the Buffalo Bills in the 2010 NFL Draft, and carved out an eight-year NFL career, reaching the Pro Bowl in 2012.

The College Football Hall of Fame nominee has stayed extremely well-connected to his alma mater. Now, he is returning to it to aid Dabo Swinney’s coaching staff. On Tuesday, Swinney announced his new graduate assistant.

“We just added another pretty good unpaid grad intern named C.J. Spiller. I’m very excited about having him join us,” Swinney said, via The State. “He told me on Sunday he was wanting to start his coaching career. He’s gonna get his Masters in athletic leadership. He actually joined us today, so I’m really excited about having that guy.”

The top two Clemson running backs in school history will now be in the same room as C.J. Spiller is joining Clemson's staff https://t.co/yKCM3Yll9W — Matt Connolly (@MattatTheState) August 18, 2020

Clemson football didn’t need much help in the running back department this season. Travis Etienne may be the top returning player at the position in all of college football, and the Tigers have quality depth in guys like Lyn-J Dixon.

Etienne elected to return to Clemson for his senior season, skipping his chance to enter the 2020 NFL Draft, where he likely would have been selected in the top two rounds.

Etienne ran for 1,614 yards and 19 touchdowns last year, numbers that were actually down from his remarkable sophomore season, when he had 1,658 yards and 24 touchdowns on the ground. He did become a bigger weapon through the air, logging 432 yards and four touchdowns. That dual-threat ability is something Spiller knows all about.

We’ll see if that decision helps his draft stock, but in any event, he gets the opportunity to learn under one of the best to ever do it in Clemson football history.

