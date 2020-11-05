Greg McElroy Has Interesting Comparison For Clemson’s D.J. Uiagalelei

No. 1 Clemson football has a big task ahead of it this weekend. D.J. Uiagalelei will lead the team in his second ever start, on the road against No. 4 Notre Dame.

Star quarterback Trevor Lawrence will miss his second game after testing positive for COVID-19. The team had a near scare against Boston College last weekend, though it wasn’t due to a bad first start by the former five-star Uiagalelei.

In his first start, he was 30-for-41 for 342 yards and two touchdowns, and added a rushing touchdown. He led Clemson back from an 18-point deficit to beat Boston College 34-28.

On ESPN’s Get Up this week, analyst Greg McElroy mentioned that he is often asked to give his best comparison for D.J. Uiagalelei. His answer is a very interesting one: former LSU star and No. 1 pick JaMarcus Russell.

“D.J. Uiagalelei is an excellent talent, he really has a remarkable arm. And people are like ‘Who does he remind you of?’ He kind of reminds me of JaMarcus Russell… that’s a compliment,” McElroy said, evoking the famous NFL Draft bust.

“Jamarcus Russell in college was absolutely ridiculous. Maybe the best thrower of the football I’ve ever seen.”

Russell’s NFL career with the Oakland Raiders fell apart for numerous reasons. In college, though, he was an incredible specimen. At 6-foot-6, 260 pounds, he resembles Uiagalelei in terms of stature, and both have absolutely monster arms. In his final season at LSU, he completed 67.8-percent of his throws for 3,129 yards, 28 touchdowns, and eight interceptions.

Uiagalelei and Clemson football face Notre Dame in South Bend at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.

[Get Up]