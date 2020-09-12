Photos: Clemson Has New Helmet Stickers For This Season

A number of college football programs have added logos, stickers, and patches to their uniforms this year to support social justice causes. Clemson football has a few different stickers that players may wear on the backs of their helmets.

The Tigers are at Wake Forest to start this strange, shortened season. Clemson is once again a heavy favorite to win the ACC and return to the College Football Playoff. The program has also had an interesting offseason.

A number of Clemson stars, including quarterback Trevor Lawrence, have spent a significant portion of their offseasons working on activism and social justice. The program helped bring on change on their own campus, where buildings and programs honoring slave owners were renamed.

Today, it appears that players have four options for helmet stickers, on top of the program’s 125th season. Two options read “Love” and “Equality,” while one reads “Black Lives Matter” with the movement’s fist logo, and one has a heart made of the phrases “Black Lives Matter,” “We Are One,” “No Justice No Peace,” “We Are Humans,” and “Put A Stop To Racism.”

Wake Forest played host to this week’s episode of College GameDay ahead of the game against Clemson football. It is the first game of the season for both teams.

As expected, the Tigers are a big favorite in this one. Clemson is a 34-point road favorite, and ESPN’s matchup predictor has the Tigers with a 97-percent chance to win the game.

The Tigers and Demon Deacons kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ABC.

